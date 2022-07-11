HHM Wealth Advisors LLC Has $1.06 Million Stock Holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

HHM Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) by 48.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,085 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,201 shares during the quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $1,064,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Iowa State Bank increased its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Iowa State Bank now owns 152,575 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $8,508,000 after acquiring an additional 3,646 shares during the last quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. boosted its position in Cisco Systems by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. now owns 142,407 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $7,941,000 after acquiring an additional 626 shares during the last quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC now owns 44,648 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,490,000 after buying an additional 990 shares during the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 14.8% in the 1st quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 11,108 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $619,000 after buying an additional 1,436 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Magnolia Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,764,000. 73.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CSCO stock traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $43.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 180,431 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,237,938. The company has a market cap of $179.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.98. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $40.82 and a 12 month high of $64.29. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $45.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $52.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Cisco Systems ( NASDAQ:CSCO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 18th. The network equipment provider reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.01. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 31.22% and a net margin of 23.28%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.75 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 5th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.51%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is 53.33%.

In other Cisco Systems news, COO Maria Martinez sold 3,628 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.34, for a total value of $157,237.52. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 295,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,798,518.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Charles Robbins sold 12,717 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.79, for a total value of $556,877.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 651,577 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,532,556.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 25,326 shares of company stock valued at $1,103,159. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on CSCO. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Cisco Systems from $59.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Cisco Systems from $62.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on Cisco Systems from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Evercore ISI cut their price target on Cisco Systems from $62.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on Cisco Systems from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Cisco Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $55.05.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

