HHM Wealth Advisors LLC Has $232,000 Holdings in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

HHM Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) by 23.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,080 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $232,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Duke Energy by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 53,412,420 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,602,963,000 after buying an additional 299,355 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Duke Energy by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 39,365,840 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,129,477,000 after buying an additional 321,440 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Duke Energy by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,041,850 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,364,219,000 after buying an additional 393,044 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Duke Energy by 11.8% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,149,388 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $749,973,000 after buying an additional 752,817 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors boosted its position in shares of Duke Energy by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,830,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $401,767,000 after buying an additional 130,000 shares during the last quarter. 62.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Duke Energy alerts:

DUK has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Duke Energy from $123.00 to $119.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Duke Energy in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Duke Energy from $125.00 to $117.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Duke Energy in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, UBS Group cut Duke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $122.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Duke Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $113.09.

Shares of NYSE:DUK traded up $0.22 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $106.13. 18,164 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,960,205. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. Duke Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $95.48 and a 12 month high of $116.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $81.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.35. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $107.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $106.79.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The utilities provider reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by ($0.04). Duke Energy had a net margin of 14.47% and a return on equity of 8.52%. The company had revenue of $7.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.26 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 16th. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th were paid a dividend of $0.985 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $3.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.71%. Duke Energy’s payout ratio is 82.77%.

In related news, CFO Steven K. Young sold 415 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.75, for a total transaction of $44,716.25. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 114,072 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,291,258. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Duke Energy Company Profile (Get Rating)

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable generation, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DUK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Duke Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duke Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.