HHM Wealth Advisors LLC Has $28.45 Million Stock Position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM)

HHM Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 375,087 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,949 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF comprises about 6.7% of HHM Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC owned 0.29% of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF worth $28,454,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 2.4% during the first quarter. Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 272,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,663,000 after purchasing an additional 6,336 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New Hampshire bought a new position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $129,000. Kessler Investment Group LLC bought a new position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Mather Group LLC. raised its position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 40,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,247,000 after buying an additional 1,615 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Diversified LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $981,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHM traded down $0.79 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $63.68. 2,327 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 568,755. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a one year low of $60.53 and a one year high of $83.73. The company’s 50 day moving average is $66.60 and its 200 day moving average is $72.22.

