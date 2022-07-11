HHM Wealth Advisors LLC Has $601,000 Stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

HHM Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,238 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $601,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Iowa State Bank grew its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 39.5% during the first quarter. Iowa State Bank now owns 62,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,879,000 after buying an additional 17,823 shares in the last quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. raised its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 19.2% during the 1st quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. now owns 2,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $680,000 after purchasing an additional 408 shares during the last quarter. Magnolia Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $1,468,000. Comerica Bank grew its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 244,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,810,000 after purchasing an additional 3,776 shares during the period. Finally, Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 200,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,877,000 after purchasing an additional 6,019 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA IJH traded down $2.75 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $228.71. 41,806 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,742,010. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a 52 week low of $218.00 and a 52 week high of $292.05. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $238.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $256.51.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

