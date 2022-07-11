HHM Wealth Advisors LLC Increases Position in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDE)

HHM Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDE – Get Rating) by 7.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 275,411 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 19,010 shares during the quarter. Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF accounts for approximately 1.9% of HHM Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC owned about 0.17% of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF worth $7,973,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 1,301.6% in the fourth quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 883 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 820 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its position in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 30.6% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. Rather & Kittrell Inc. bought a new stake in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $130,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 54.7% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 5,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,000 after acquiring an additional 1,874 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $203,000.

Shares of FNDE stock traded down $0.52 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $25.09. 5,225 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,590,489. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.90. Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF has a 12-month low of $24.96 and a 12-month high of $33.54.

