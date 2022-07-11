HHM Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 1,252 Shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

HHM Wealth Advisors LLC cut its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Get Rating) by 22.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,316 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,252 shares during the period. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $462,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. increased its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 213.9% during the first quarter. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. now owns 248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the period. TFC Financial Management bought a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Leverty Financial Group LLC bought a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.41% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF alerts:

AGG traded up $0.62 on Monday, hitting $101.85. 38,886 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,444,516. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $98.86 and a 52 week high of $116.83. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $102.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $106.54.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.