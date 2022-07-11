Hilltop (NYSE:HTH) Downgraded by Raymond James to “Underperform”

Raymond James downgraded shares of Hilltop (NYSE:HTH – Get Rating) from a market perform rating to an underperform rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, MarketBeat reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on HTH. StockNews.com downgraded Hilltop from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. TheStreet downgraded Hilltop from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Hilltop to $28.00 in a report on Monday, July 4th.

Shares of NYSE HTH opened at $26.77 on Thursday. Hilltop has a 1-year low of $25.07 and a 1-year high of $38.47. The business has a 50-day moving average of $28.68 and a 200-day moving average of $30.69. The company has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.83 and a beta of 1.10.

Hilltop ( NYSE:HTH Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.23). Hilltop had a return on equity of 11.01% and a net margin of 16.15%. The company had revenue of $316.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $376.49 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.46 EPS. Hilltop’s quarterly revenue was down 39.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Hilltop will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. Hilltop’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.54%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. HWG Holdings LP bought a new position in Hilltop during the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Hilltop by 17.8% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,184 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Hilltop during the 1st quarter worth approximately $184,000. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hilltop during the 1st quarter worth approximately $225,000. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hilltop during the 1st quarter worth approximately $236,000. 63.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Hilltop Holdings Inc provides business and consumer banking, and financial products and services. It operates through three segments: Banking, Broker-Dealer, and Mortgage Origination. The Banking segment offers savings, checking, interest-bearing checking, and money market accounts; certificates of deposit; lines and letters of credit, home improvement and equity loans, loans for purchasing and carrying securities, equipment loans and leases, agricultural and commercial real estate loans, and other loans; and commercial and industrial loans, and term and construction finance.

