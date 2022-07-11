Hilltop (NYSE:HTH) Downgraded by Raymond James to “Underperform”

Raymond James downgraded shares of Hilltop (NYSE:HTH – Get Rating) from a market perform rating to an underperform rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, MarketBeat reports.
Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on HTH. StockNews.com downgraded Hilltop from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. TheStreet downgraded Hilltop from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Hilltop to $28.00 in a report on Monday, July 4th.
Shares of NYSE HTH opened at $26.77 on Thursday. Hilltop has a 1-year low of $25.07 and a 1-year high of $38.47. The business has a 50-day moving average of $28.68 and a 200-day moving average of $30.69. The company has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.83 and a beta of 1.10.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. Hilltop’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.54%.
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. HWG Holdings LP bought a new position in Hilltop during the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Hilltop by 17.8% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,184 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Hilltop during the 1st quarter worth approximately $184,000. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hilltop during the 1st quarter worth approximately $225,000. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hilltop during the 1st quarter worth approximately $236,000. 63.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Hilltop (Get Rating)
Hilltop Holdings Inc provides business and consumer banking, and financial products and services. It operates through three segments: Banking, Broker-Dealer, and Mortgage Origination. The Banking segment offers savings, checking, interest-bearing checking, and money market accounts; certificates of deposit; lines and letters of credit, home improvement and equity loans, loans for purchasing and carrying securities, equipment loans and leases, agricultural and commercial real estate loans, and other loans; and commercial and industrial loans, and term and construction finance.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Hilltop (HTH)
- Here’s How to Dollar Cost Average into Positions in a Bear Market
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 7/4 – 7/8
- AT&T (NYSE:T) Is Its Cheaper Valuation Worth A Buy?
- Levi Strauss Proves Resilient For Dividend Investors
- Altria Group (NYSE MO): A Contentious High-Yield Dividend Stock
Receive News & Ratings for Hilltop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hilltop and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.