HomeFed (OTCMKTS:HOFD) Shares Up 2.1%

HomeFed Co. (OTCMKTS:HOFD – Get Rating) shares shot up 2.1% on Monday . The company traded as high as $38.55 and last traded at $38.39. 53,600 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 681% from the average session volume of 6,864 shares. The stock had previously closed at $37.60.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a current ratio of 2.31. The business’s 50 day moving average is $38.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.39.
HomeFed Company Profile (OTCMKTS:HOFD)
Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on HomeFed (HOFD)
