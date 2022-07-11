Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC Acquires 306,054 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG)

Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Get Rating) by 57.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 836,508 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 306,054 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF comprises about 10.9% of Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its largest position. Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF were worth $44,444,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000.

SPLG opened at $45.36 on Monday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $42.78 and a one year high of $56.44. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.30.

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

