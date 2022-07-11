Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC Cuts Holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS)

Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS – Get Rating) by 10.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 29,231 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,578 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF comprises 0.9% of Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $3,497,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IWS. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Bank of New Hampshire purchased a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Old North State Trust LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Rather & Kittrell Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000.

IWS stock opened at $103.16 on Monday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a twelve month low of $98.36 and a twelve month high of $124.28. The company’s 50 day moving average is $108.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $114.59.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

