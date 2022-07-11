Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC Has $1.25 Million Position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Get Rating) by 4.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,729 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 446 shares during the quarter. Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $1,246,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. 3EDGE Asset Management LP bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $67,794,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 40.3% during the 4th quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,303,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,253,000 after purchasing an additional 373,990 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,991,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $773,564,000 after purchasing an additional 138,222 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 2,544,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,524,000 after purchasing an additional 116,024 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $13,912,000.

Shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF stock opened at $119.55 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $122.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $125.41. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 12-month low of $113.22 and a 12-month high of $133.22.

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

