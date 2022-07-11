Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC Invests $650,000 in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI)

Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 7,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $650,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. FundX Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $52,026,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 19.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,065,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,898,000 after buying an additional 337,233 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 1,315.5% in the first quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 292,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,333,000 after buying an additional 271,804 shares during the period. Win Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $23,582,000. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $14,864,000.

DSI opened at $73.68 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $75.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $81.93. iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF has a 1 year low of $69.10 and a 1 year high of $93.70.

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social Index Fund (the Fund), formerly iShares FTSE KLD 400 Social Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI KLD 400 Social Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure the equity performance of the United States companies.

