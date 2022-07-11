Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC Purchases Shares of 30,694 iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SUSC)

Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SUSC – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 30,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $771,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF by 63.8% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 1,259 shares in the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $111,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF by 24.3% in the fourth quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC now owns 5,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 1,005 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF by 1,129.9% in the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 6,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 5,525 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Peak Financial Management Inc. raised its stake in iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF by 15.1% in the fourth quarter. Peak Financial Management Inc. now owns 9,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 1,191 shares in the last quarter.

SUSC stock opened at $23.24 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.83. iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $22.64 and a one year high of $28.17.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 5th were issued a dividend of $0.055 per share. This is an increase from iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 1st.

