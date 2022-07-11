Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP) PT Lowered to $18.00 at Scotiabank

Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Scotiabank from $24.00 to $18.00 in a research report report published on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on HPP. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They issued an underperform rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties to $18.00 in a research report on Monday, July 4th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from $22.00 to $18.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from $28.00 to $16.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Hudson Pacific Properties has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $20.64.

Hudson Pacific Properties stock opened at $14.80 on Friday. Hudson Pacific Properties has a fifty-two week low of $14.59 and a fifty-two week high of $28.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.51. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $18.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.12. The company has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a PE ratio of -123.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.99.

Hudson Pacific Properties ( NYSE:HPP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.63). Hudson Pacific Properties had a negative net margin of 1.08% and a negative return on equity of 0.27%. The business had revenue of $244.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $241.98 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.48 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Hudson Pacific Properties will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 20th were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 16th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.76%. Hudson Pacific Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -833.26%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Green Alpha Advisors LLC lifted its position in Hudson Pacific Properties by 316.9% in the second quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 408,681 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,065,000 after acquiring an additional 310,649 shares during the last quarter. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands increased its stake in Hudson Pacific Properties by 8.1% in the second quarter. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands now owns 66,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $987,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Hudson Pacific Properties by 43.9% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,485,026 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $96,709,000 after purchasing an additional 1,063,599 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in Hudson Pacific Properties in the first quarter valued at $860,000. Finally, EJF Capital LLC acquired a new position in Hudson Pacific Properties in the first quarter valued at $278,000. 96.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hudson Pacific Properties Company Profile

Hudson Pacific is a real estate investment trust with a portfolio of office and studio properties totaling nearly 19 million square feet, including land for development. Focused on premier West Coast epicenters of innovation, media and technology, its anchor tenants include Fortune 500 and leading growth companies such as Netflix, Google, Square, Uber, NFL Enterprises and more.

