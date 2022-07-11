Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) PT Lowered to $13.00

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from $14.50 to $13.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 6.38% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Wedbush cut Huntington Bancshares from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Stephens upgraded shares of Huntington Bancshares from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $16.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Huntington Bancshares from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $17.50 to $14.50 in a report on Friday, July 1st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Huntington Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.35.

Get Huntington Bancshares alerts:

HBAN traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $12.22. 195,205 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,148,425. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.59 billion, a PE ratio of 10.44 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $12.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.41. Huntington Bancshares has a 1 year low of $11.67 and a 1 year high of $17.79.

Huntington Bancshares ( NASDAQ:HBAN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63 billion. Huntington Bancshares had a return on equity of 12.19% and a net margin of 26.96%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.48 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Huntington Bancshares will post 1.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Steven Lee Rhodes sold 14,705 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.28, for a total transaction of $195,282.40. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 127,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,694,275.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Helga Houston sold 28,166 shares of Huntington Bancshares stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.77, for a total value of $387,845.82. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 496,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,836,446.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 48,327 shares of company stock worth $657,985 over the last quarter. 0.72% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Tortoise Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 433.3% in the fourth quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 1,600 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Core Alternative Capital acquired a new position in Huntington Bancshares during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA acquired a new stake in Huntington Bancshares during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Huntington Bancshares in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Institutional investors own 79.26% of the company’s stock.

About Huntington Bancshares (Get Rating)

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as the bank holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, consumer, and mortgage banking services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Consumer and Business Banking; Commercial Banking; Vehicle Finance; and Regional Banking and The Huntington Private Client Group (RBHPCG).

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Huntington Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huntington Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.