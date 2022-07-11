Huobi BTC Market Cap Hits $777.18 Million (HBTC)

Huobi BTC (HBTC) traded down 2.8% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on July 11th. Over the last seven days, Huobi BTC has traded 1.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. Huobi BTC has a market capitalization of $777.18 million and $167,821.00 worth of Huobi BTC was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Huobi BTC coin can currently be bought for approximately $19,942.82 or 1.00115838 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Huobi BTC alerts:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 14% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.72 or 0.00119062 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005016 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 27.5% against the dollar and now trades at $123.93 or 0.00573819 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001578 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00002198 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.42 or 0.00017161 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0651 or 0.00000327 BTC.

About Huobi BTC

Huobi BTC’s total supply is 38,970 coins. The official website for Huobi BTC is www.hbtc.finance/en-us . The official message board for Huobi BTC is medium.com/@hbtc_finance . Huobi BTC’s official Twitter account is @HuobiGlobal

Huobi BTC Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Huobi BTC directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Huobi BTC should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Huobi BTC using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Huobi BTC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Huobi BTC and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.