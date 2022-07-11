Hydra (HYDRA) Price Tops $2.48 on Exchanges

Hydra (HYDRA) traded 0.2% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on July 11th. Over the last week, Hydra has traded up 6% against the US dollar. One Hydra coin can currently be bought for $2.48 or 0.00012042 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Hydra has a market cap of $21.36 million and approximately $95,705.00 worth of Hydra was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 13.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.06 or 0.00116766 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004849 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 27.5% against the dollar and now trades at $123.93 or 0.00573819 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001581 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002178 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.47 or 0.00016825 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.86 or 0.00033271 BTC.

About Hydra

Hydra’s total supply is 19,561,689 coins and its circulating supply is 8,606,762 coins. Hydra’s official Twitter account is @hydra_chain

According to CryptoCompare, “Hydra is a permissionless, open-source, proof-of-stake blockchain built on some of top of open-source technologies – QTUM, Bitcoin, Ethereum and BlackCoin’s PoV v3, designed by Pavel Vasin. “

Buying and Selling Hydra

