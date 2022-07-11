ICHI (ICHI) Market Cap Hits $20.82 Million

ICHI (ICHI) traded down 0.8% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on July 11th. One ICHI coin can now be purchased for about $4.30 or 0.00021529 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, ICHI has traded down 1.7% against the US dollar. ICHI has a total market cap of $20.82 million and approximately $77,956.00 worth of ICHI was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get ICHI alerts:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded down 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $24.46 or 0.00122452 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005002 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 27.5% against the dollar and now trades at $123.93 or 0.00573819 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001569 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00002217 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.49 or 0.00017447 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0647 or 0.00000324 BTC.

About ICHI

ICHI’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,840,834 coins. ICHI’s official Twitter account is @ichifarm

ICHI Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ICHI directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ICHI should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ICHI using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ICHI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ICHI and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.