Idena Trading 16% Lower Over Last Week (IDNA)

Idena (IDNA) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on July 11th. One Idena coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0353 or 0.00000177 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Idena has a total market cap of $2.14 million and $151,189.00 worth of Idena was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Idena has traded 16% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.79 or 0.00119244 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005009 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 27.5% against the dollar and now trades at $123.93 or 0.00573819 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001576 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00002191 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.46 or 0.00017330 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0651 or 0.00000326 BTC.

Idena Profile

IDNA uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 22nd, 2019. Idena’s total supply is 87,242,096 coins and its circulating supply is 60,702,528 coins. Idena’s official message board is medium.com/@idena.network . The Reddit community for Idena is https://reddit.com/r/Idena and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Idena’s official Twitter account is @IdenaNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Idena is idena.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Idena is a novel way to formalize people on the blockchain. It does not collect or store personally identifiable information. Idena proves the humanness and uniqueness of its participants by running an AI-hard Turing test at the same time for everyone around the globe. The Idena blockchain is driven by proof-of-person consensus: Every node is linked to a cryptoidentity, one single person with equal voting power. The official Idena ticker is “DNA” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. The designation “IDNA” is for CryptoCompare.com only. “

