Immunocore (NASDAQ:IMCR) Sets New 52-Week High at $44.88

Immunocore Holdings plc (NASDAQ:IMCR – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $44.88 and last traded at $44.45, with a volume of 3475 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $44.65.

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective on shares of Immunocore in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $32.56 and a 200-day moving average of $29.59. The company has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.07 and a beta of -0.46. The company has a current ratio of 4.58, a quick ratio of 4.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Immunocore ( NASDAQ:IMCR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.07) by $0.59. The company had revenue of $29.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.50 million. Immunocore had a negative return on equity of 61.86% and a negative net margin of 295.99%. Equities analysts predict that Immunocore Holdings plc will post -2.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. RTW Investments LP increased its stake in Immunocore by 49.3% in the 1st quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 1,859,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,598,000 after acquiring an additional 613,939 shares during the last quarter. Paradigm Biocapital Advisors LP increased its stake in Immunocore by 271.8% in the 1st quarter. Paradigm Biocapital Advisors LP now owns 499,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,926,000 after acquiring an additional 364,941 shares during the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. increased its stake in Immunocore by 58.6% in the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 808,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,175,000 after acquiring an additional 298,693 shares during the last quarter. Rathbones Group PLC bought a new stake in Immunocore in the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,506,000. Finally, Pier Capital LLC increased its stake in Immunocore by 202.8% in the 4th quarter. Pier Capital LLC now owns 237,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,141,000 after acquiring an additional 159,262 shares during the last quarter. 51.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Immunocore Holdings plc, a commercial-stage biotechnology company, engages in the development of immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer, infectious, and autoimmune diseases. The company offers KIMMTRAK for the treatment of patients with unresectable or metastatic uveal melanoma. Its other programs for oncology comprise IMC-C103C that is in Phase I/II dose escalation trial in patients with solid tumor cancers, including non-small-cell lung (NSCLC), gastric, head and neck, ovarian, and synovial sarcoma cancers; IMC-F106C, which is in a Phase I/II dose escalation trial in patients with multiple solid tumor cancers comprising NSCLC, small-cell lung, endometrial, ovarian, cutaneous melanoma, and breast cancers.

