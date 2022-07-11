Impala Platinum (OTCMKTS:IMPUY) Downgraded by Investec

Investec lowered shares of Impala Platinum (OTCMKTS:IMPUY – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Impala Platinum in a research note on Monday, May 9th. They set a neutral rating for the company.

Shares of OTCMKTS IMPUY opened at $11.26 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.97 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.12. Impala Platinum has a 52 week low of $10.37 and a 52 week high of $19.10.

Impala Platinum Holdings Limited engages in mining, processing, refining, and marketing platinum group metals (PGMs). The company produces platinum, palladium, rhodium, cobalt, and nickel, as well as chrome. It has operations on the PGM-bearing ore bodies, including the Bushveld Complex located in South Africa; and the Great Dyke situated in Zimbabwe.

