Impinj (NASDAQ:PI) Shares Up 2.4%

Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI – Get Rating)’s share price shot up 2.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $67.13 and last traded at $67.10. 3,303 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 326,007 shares. The stock had previously closed at $65.52.

Several research firms recently issued reports on PI. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Impinj from $100.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Impinj from $102.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Lake Street Capital dropped their price target on shares of Impinj from $100.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Roth Capital dropped their price target on shares of Impinj from $95.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Impinj in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.60.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $50.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $62.44. The firm has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a PE ratio of -30.76 and a beta of 2.10.

Impinj ( NASDAQ:PI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $0.13. Impinj had a negative net margin of 26.39% and a negative return on equity of 89.38%. The business had revenue of $53.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.13 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.30) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Impinj, Inc. will post -1.48 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Chris Ph.D. Diorio sold 4,824 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.39, for a total transaction of $252,729.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 313,797 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,439,824.83. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CRO Jeffrey Dossett sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $90,000.00. Following the sale, the executive now owns 51,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,077,700. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 18,412 shares of company stock valued at $960,090 in the last quarter. 20.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Waterfront Wealth Inc. increased its stake in Impinj by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. now owns 8,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $764,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in shares of Impinj by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 3,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period. Ironwood Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Impinj by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Ironwood Investment Management LLC now owns 28,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,507,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of Impinj by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 19,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,247,000 after purchasing an additional 516 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of Impinj by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 17,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,086,000 after buying an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.00% of the company’s stock.

Impinj, Inc operates a cloud connectivity platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Its platform, which comprises multiple product families, wirelessly connects individual items and delivers data about the connected items to business and consumer applications. The company's platform comprises endpoint ICs, a miniature radios-on-a-chip that attaches to a host item and includes a number to identify the item.

