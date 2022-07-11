InFinT Acquisition Co. (NYSE:IFIN) Shares Sold by Mizuho Securities USA LLC

Mizuho Securities USA LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of InFinT Acquisition Co. (NYSE:IFIN – Get Rating) by 15.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 382,759 shares of the company’s stock after selling 67,771 shares during the period. Mizuho Securities USA LLC owned approximately 1.91% of InFinT Acquisition worth $3,770,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

IFIN stock opened at $10.05 on Monday. InFinT Acquisition Co. has a one year low of $9.83 and a one year high of $10.10. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $10.03.

InFinT Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on businesses in financial technology sections in North America, Asia, Latin America, Europe, and Israel.

