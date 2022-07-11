Insider Buying: AssetCo plc (LON:ASTO) Insider Purchases £150,670 in Stock

AssetCo plc (LON:ASTO – Get Rating) insider Jonathan Dawson purchased 19,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 793 ($9.60) per share, for a total transaction of £150,670 ($182,453.38).

Shares of ASTO opened at GBX 795 ($9.63) on Monday. AssetCo plc has a 52-week low of GBX 650 ($7.87) and a 52-week high of GBX 2,149 ($26.02). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 3.56 and a current ratio of 3.56. The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 1,015.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 1,289.99. The firm has a market cap of £114.47 million and a PE ratio of -6.96.

AssetCo plc engages in acquiring, managing, and operating asset and wealth management activities and interests. The company was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Monmouth, the United Kingdom.

