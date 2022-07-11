Insider Buying: Associated Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:AC) Major Shareholder Buys 500 Shares of Stock

Associated Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:AC – Get Rating) major shareholder Gamco Investors, Inc. Et Al purchased 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $26.26 per share, for a total transaction of $13,130.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 19,000 shares in the company, valued at $498,940. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Gamco Investors, Inc. Et Al also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 27th, Gamco Investors, Inc. Et Al acquired 2,000 shares of Associated Capital Group stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $25.00 per share, for a total transaction of $50,000.00.

On Thursday, May 5th, Gamco Investors, Inc. Et Al bought 1,000 shares of Associated Capital Group stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $26.05 per share, for a total transaction of $26,050.00.

On Monday, April 25th, Gamco Investors, Inc. Et Al acquired 1,000 shares of Associated Capital Group stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $27.10 per share, for a total transaction of $27,100.00.

On Wednesday, April 20th, Gamco Investors, Inc. Et Al acquired 5,000 shares of Associated Capital Group stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $28.02 per share, for a total transaction of $140,100.00.

On Tuesday, April 12th, Gamco Investors, Inc. Et Al bought 5,000 shares of Associated Capital Group stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $27.12 per share, with a total value of $135,600.00.

Shares of NYSE:AC traded down $0.02 during trading on Monday, reaching $37.68. The stock had a trading volume of 3,472 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,479. Associated Capital Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $33.69 and a fifty-two week high of $47.50. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $37.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.96. The stock has a market cap of $830.62 million, a P/E ratio of 33.96 and a beta of 1.14.

Associated Capital Group ( NYSE:AC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported ($0.73) EPS for the quarter. Associated Capital Group had a return on equity of 2.63% and a net margin of 115.49%. The company had revenue of $2.58 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a yield of 0.5%. Associated Capital Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.02%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AC. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Associated Capital Group by 0.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 198,258 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,309,000 after purchasing an additional 1,021 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Associated Capital Group by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 73,597 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,084,000 after acquiring an additional 4,248 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Associated Capital Group by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 37,337 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,565,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Associated Capital Group during the 4th quarter valued at $268,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Associated Capital Group during the 1st quarter valued at $242,000. Institutional investors own 9.94% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Associated Capital Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd.

Associated Capital Group, Inc provides investment advisory services in the United States. The company offers alternative investment management and asset management services. It also invests in new and existing businesses. The company was founded in 1976 and is headquartered in Greenwich, Connecticut.

