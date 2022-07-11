Insider Buying: Meggitt PLC (LON:MGGT) Insider Acquires 19 Shares of Stock

Meggitt PLC (LON:MGGT – Get Rating) insider Tony Wood purchased 19 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 790 ($9.57) per share, for a total transaction of £150.10 ($181.76).

Tony Wood also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, June 10th, Tony Wood purchased 20 shares of Meggitt stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 773 ($9.36) per share, for a total transaction of £154.60 ($187.21).

MGGT traded up GBX 1 ($0.01) during trading on Monday, reaching GBX 789.60 ($9.56). The stock had a trading volume of 889,618 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,523,464. The stock has a market cap of £6.18 billion and a PE ratio of 19,740.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.88, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.69. Meggitt PLC has a one year low of GBX 392.40 ($4.75) and a one year high of GBX 846 ($10.24). The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 776.93 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 761.69.

MGGT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 800 ($9.69) target price on shares of Meggitt in a research note on Friday, March 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 800 ($9.69) target price on shares of Meggitt in a research note on Friday, May 20th.

Meggitt PLC designs and manufactures components and sub-systems in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Airframe Systems, Engine Systems, Energy & Equipment, and Services & Support. It offers ice protection products, radomes, and structures; air data and flight display products; brake control and tyre pressure monitoring systems, and wheels and brakes; engine health and vibration monitors, H2/O2 analyzers, and turbine monitoring and protection products; and aircraft cameras and security systems, and wireless aircraft systems.

