Insider Selling: Aqua Metals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AQMS) CEO Sells $218,493.66 in Stock

Aqua Metals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AQMS – Get Rating) CEO Stephen Cotton sold 283,758 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.77, for a total transaction of $218,493.66. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,787,217 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,916,157.09. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

AQMS opened at $0.79 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $59.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.03 and a beta of 1.46. The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.87 and its 200 day moving average is $1.06. Aqua Metals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $0.71 and a 12-month high of $2.68.

Get Aqua Metals alerts:

Aqua Metals (NASDAQ:AQMS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The business services provider reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06). During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.06) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Aqua Metals, Inc. will post -0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Aqua Metals by 17.7% in the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,400,007 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,182,000 after buying an additional 510,841 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in Aqua Metals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $411,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Aqua Metals by 21.2% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 297,715 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $366,000 after acquiring an additional 52,150 shares during the period. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in Aqua Metals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $98,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Aqua Metals by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 575,498 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,191,000 after acquiring an additional 6,016 shares during the period. 19.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright dropped their price target on shares of Aqua Metals to $4.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. StockNews.com raised shares of Aqua Metals to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday.

Aqua Metals Company Profile (Get Rating)

Aqua Metals, Inc engages in the recycling of lead primarily in the United States. It produces and sells hard lead, lead compounds, and plastics. Aqua Metals, Inc was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Reno, Nevada.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Aqua Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aqua Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.