Insider Selling: Aqua Metals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AQMS) CEO Sells $218,493.66 in Stock

Aqua Metals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AQMS – Get Rating) CEO Stephen Cotton sold 283,758 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.77, for a total transaction of $218,493.66. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,787,217 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,916,157.09. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
AQMS opened at $0.79 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $59.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.03 and a beta of 1.46. The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.87 and its 200 day moving average is $1.06. Aqua Metals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $0.71 and a 12-month high of $2.68.
Aqua Metals (NASDAQ:AQMS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The business services provider reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06). During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.06) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Aqua Metals, Inc. will post -0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.
A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright dropped their price target on shares of Aqua Metals to $4.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. StockNews.com raised shares of Aqua Metals to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday.
Aqua Metals, Inc engages in the recycling of lead primarily in the United States. It produces and sells hard lead, lead compounds, and plastics. Aqua Metals, Inc was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Reno, Nevada.
