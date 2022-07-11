Insider Selling: Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) CEO Sells $2,637,010.56 in Stock

Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET – Get Rating) CEO Matthew Prince sold 52,384 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.34, for a total transaction of $2,637,010.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Matthew Prince also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, July 8th, Matthew Prince sold 52,384 shares of Cloudflare stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.30, for a total transaction of $2,739,683.20.

On Monday, June 6th, Matthew Prince sold 52,384 shares of Cloudflare stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.66, for a total transaction of $2,863,309.44.

On Thursday, June 2nd, Matthew Prince sold 52,384 shares of Cloudflare stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.86, for a total transaction of $3,030,938.24.

On Thursday, May 12th, Matthew Prince sold 52,384 shares of Cloudflare stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.88, for a total transaction of $2,979,601.92.

Shares of NET opened at $52.08 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $16.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -62.75 and a beta of 1.22. Cloudflare, Inc. has a twelve month low of $38.96 and a twelve month high of $221.64. The company has a quick ratio of 6.85, a current ratio of 6.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78. The company has a 50 day moving average of $54.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $88.75.

Cloudflare ( NYSE:NET Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $212.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $205.66 million. Cloudflare had a negative net margin of 35.83% and a negative return on equity of 17.74%. Cloudflare’s revenue was up 53.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.11) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Cloudflare, Inc. will post -0.41 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on NET shares. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Cloudflare from $75.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Cloudflare from $155.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of Cloudflare from $245.00 to $100.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of Cloudflare from $110.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Cloudflare from $135.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $124.30.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System raised its holdings in shares of Cloudflare by 2.9% in the first quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 20,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,425,000 after buying an additional 571 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Cloudflare by 208.8% in the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after buying an additional 1,526 shares during the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cloudflare by 293.4% in the fourth quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 18,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,455,000 after buying an additional 13,925 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cloudflare by 28.6% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,000 after buying an additional 656 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wolf Hill Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Cloudflare by 20.3% in the fourth quarter. Wolf Hill Capital Management LP now owns 6,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $869,000 after buying an additional 1,113 shares during the last quarter. 69.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CloudFlare, Inc operates as a cloud services provider that delivers a range of services to businesses worldwide. The company offers an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and IoT devices.

