Insider Selling: Syneos Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNH) CAO Sells 1,149 Shares of Stock

Syneos Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNH – Get Rating) CAO Donna Hildebrand Kralowetz sold 1,149 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.16, for a total transaction of $84,060.84. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $497,853.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Shares of SYNH stock traded down $1.61 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $71.78. 297,873 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 667,206. Syneos Health, Inc. has a 52 week low of $62.28 and a 52 week high of $104.18. The stock has a market cap of $7.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.77 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $70.75 and its 200-day moving average is $79.54.

Syneos Health (NASDAQ:SYNH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.05. Syneos Health had a return on equity of 13.33% and a net margin of 4.54%. The business had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.66 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Syneos Health, Inc. will post 4.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on SYNH shares. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 price objective on shares of Syneos Health in a research note on Friday, May 20th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Syneos Health in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Syneos Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $101.00 to $75.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. TheStreet lowered shares of Syneos Health from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Syneos Health in a research report on Monday, April 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $102.00 target price for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Syneos Health currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $98.78.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Syneos Health by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 11,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,148,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Syneos Health by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 27,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,871,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in Syneos Health by 1.0% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 14,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,055,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in Syneos Health by 59.6% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 391 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in Syneos Health by 0.6% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 28,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,269,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the period. 98.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Syneos Health (Get Rating)

Syneos Health, Inc provides biopharmaceutical outsourcing solutions company in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Clinical Solutions and Commercial Solutions. The Clinical Solutions segment offers services for the development of diagnostics, drugs, biologics, devices, and digital therapeutics in the Phase I to IV of clinical development.

