Insider Selling: The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) Major Shareholder Sells $664,547.00 in Stock

The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) major shareholder Hershey Trust Co Trustee In Tr sold 3,007 shares of Hershey stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.00, for a total value of $664,547.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 318,359 shares in the company, valued at $70,357,339. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Hershey Trust Co Trustee In Tr also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, July 5th, Hershey Trust Co Trustee In Tr sold 1,781 shares of Hershey stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.21, for a total value of $393,975.01.

On Friday, July 1st, Hershey Trust Co Trustee In Tr sold 155,821 shares of Hershey stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.82, for a total value of $34,096,751.22.

On Wednesday, June 29th, Hershey Trust Co Trustee In Tr sold 253,066 shares of Hershey stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.37, for a total value of $55,515,088.42.

On Monday, June 27th, Hershey Trust Co Trustee In Tr sold 218,182 shares of Hershey stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.32, for a total value of $48,288,040.24.

Shares of HSY opened at $219.79 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.96. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $215.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $210.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $333.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.25, a P/E/G ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.33. The Hershey Company has a 52 week low of $167.80 and a 52 week high of $231.60.

Hershey ( NYSE:HSY Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $2.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.43. The company had revenue of $2.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.49 billion. Hershey had a return on equity of 61.65% and a net margin of 17.29%. Hershey’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.92 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Hershey Company will post 8.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 20th were issued a $0.901 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 19th. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.27%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Whittier Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of Hershey by 3.0% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Nwam LLC lifted its stake in Hershey by 3.3% in the first quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 1,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC lifted its stake in Hershey by 3.8% in the first quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC now owns 1,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Hershey by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Field & Main Bank lifted its stake in Hershey by 1.8% in the first quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 2,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $614,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. 52.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on HSY shares. UBS Group started coverage on Hershey in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $226.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Hershey from $214.00 to $237.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Hershey from $210.00 to $218.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. StockNews.com raised Hershey from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 7th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on Hershey from $200.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $219.00.

About Hershey

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and protein bars.

