Insider Selling: Triad Group plc (LON:TRD) Insider Sells 15,686 Shares of Stock

Triad Group plc (LON:TRD – Get Rating) insider Tim Eckes sold 15,686 shares of Triad Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 120 ($1.45), for a total value of £18,823.20 ($22,793.90).

Shares of LON:TRD traded up GBX 3 ($0.04) during trading on Monday, reaching GBX 133 ($1.61). The stock had a trading volume of 20 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,712. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.08, a quick ratio of 3.17 and a current ratio of 3.23. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 127.13 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 132.42. The stock has a market cap of £22.01 million and a PE ratio of 1,857.14. Triad Group plc has a 1-year low of GBX 90 ($1.09) and a 1-year high of GBX 180 ($2.18).

Get Triad Group alerts:

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 28th will be paid a GBX 4 ($0.05) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 28th. This is a positive change from Triad Group’s previous dividend of $2.00. This represents a dividend yield of 3.27%. Triad Group’s payout ratio is currently 57.14%.

Triad Group Plc provides information technology consultancy services to the public, private, and not-for-profit sectors primarily in the United Kingdom. The company offers consulting and advisory; business insights; staffing, resourcing, and recruitment; software development and engineering; project and software delivery; and program delivery and support services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Triad Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Triad Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.