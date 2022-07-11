Inspecs Group (LON:SPEC) Sets New 12-Month Low at $230.00

Shares of Inspecs Group plc (LON:SPEC – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 230 ($2.79) and last traded at GBX 230 ($2.79), with a volume of 619477 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 225 ($2.72).

The stock has a market cap of £233.85 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -53.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.47. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 323.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 354.33.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st will be paid a GBX 1.25 ($0.02) dividend. This represents a yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 1st. Inspecs Group’s payout ratio is presently -23.26%.

In related news, insider Christopher Kay purchased 8,426 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 224 ($2.71) per share, for a total transaction of £18,874.24 ($22,855.70). Also, insider Robin Totterman bought 40,485 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 247 ($2.99) per share, for a total transaction of £99,997.95 ($121,092.21). Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 83,393 shares of company stock valued at $21,886,999.

About Inspecs Group (LON:SPEC)

Inspecs Group PLC designs, produces, sells, markets, and distributes fashion eyewear and original equipment manufacturer products worldwide. It provides a range of branded and private label optical and sunglasses frames. Inspecs Group PLC offers its products directly to retailers, distributors, and brand partners.

