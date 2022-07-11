Inspecs Group plc (LON:SPEC) Insider Purchases £18,874.24 in Stock

Inspecs Group plc (LON:SPEC – Get Rating) insider Christopher Kay bought 8,426 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 224 ($2.71) per share, with a total value of £18,874.24 ($22,855.70).

LON:SPEC traded up GBX 4.96 ($0.06) during midday trading on Monday, reaching GBX 229.96 ($2.78). The company had a trading volume of 609,477 shares, compared to its average volume of 54,973. Inspecs Group plc has a 12-month low of GBX 221 ($2.68) and a 12-month high of GBX 420 ($5.09). The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.47. The firm has a market capitalization of £233.80 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -52.33. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 323.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 354.33.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be paid a GBX 1.25 ($0.02) dividend. This represents a yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 1st. Inspecs Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently -23.26%.

Inspecs Group PLC designs, produces, sells, markets, and distributes fashion eyewear and original equipment manufacturer products worldwide. It provides a range of branded and private label optical and sunglasses frames. Inspecs Group PLC offers its products directly to retailers, distributors, and brand partners.

