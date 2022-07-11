International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) Shares Acquired by Financial Management Professionals Inc.

Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its position in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) by 14.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,755 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 353 shares during the quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc.’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $358,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IBM. IFS Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in International Business Machines by 537.5% during the 4th quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 255 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in International Business Machines during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Claremont Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of International Business Machines in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Bray Capital Advisors raised its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Bray Capital Advisors now owns 402 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. 55.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get International Business Machines alerts:

In related news, major shareholder Business Machine International sold 22,301,536 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.95, for a total value of $311,106,427.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 22,301,536 shares in the company, valued at $311,106,427.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IBM stock traded up $0.37 on Monday, hitting $140.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 36,319 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,343,827. The stock has a market capitalization of $126.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.93. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $137.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $132.94. International Business Machines Co. has a fifty-two week low of $114.56 and a fifty-two week high of $146.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The technology company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $14.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.84 billion. International Business Machines had a net margin of 8.21% and a return on equity of 42.14%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.77 earnings per share. Analysts predict that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 10th were given a $1.65 dividend. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.69%. This is a boost from International Business Machines’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.64. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 9th. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is currently 108.20%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on IBM shares. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on International Business Machines from $148.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Tigress Financial lifted their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $133.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $162.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. StockNews.com began coverage on International Business Machines in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on International Business Machines from $165.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, International Business Machines currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $147.25.

About International Business Machines (Get Rating)

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions, such as Red Hat, an enterprise open-source solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for International Business Machines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Business Machines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.