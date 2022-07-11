Intrum AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ITJTY) Price Target Cut to SEK 270 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Intrum AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ITJTY – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from SEK 285 to SEK 270 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

OTCMKTS:ITJTY opened at $18.71 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $21.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.32. Intrum AB has a one year low of $18.61 and a one year high of $34.28.

Get Intrum AB (publ) alerts:

Intrum AB (publ) Company Profile (Get Rating)

Intrum AB (publ), together with its subsidiaries, provides credit management and financial services in Europe and internationally. The company offers credit optimization services, including credit monitoring, credit decision, factoring, and credit information services; and debt collection comprising surveillance and purchase services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Intrum AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intrum AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.