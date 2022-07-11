Intrum AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ITJTY) Price Target Cut to SEK 270 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Intrum AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ITJTY – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from SEK 285 to SEK 270 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.
OTCMKTS:ITJTY opened at $18.71 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $21.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.32. Intrum AB has a one year low of $18.61 and a one year high of $34.28.
Intrum AB (publ) Company Profile (Get Rating)
