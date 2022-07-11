Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ) Receives $22.25 Average PT from Brokerages

Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the eleven analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $22.25.

Several analysts recently weighed in on IVZ shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on Invesco from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Invesco from $26.00 to $22.50 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. StockNews.com raised Invesco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets lowered Invesco from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Monday, June 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Invesco from $23.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 30th.

IVZ opened at $16.21 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $7.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.28. Invesco has a 52-week low of $15.62 and a 52-week high of $27.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 4.21 and a current ratio of 4.21. The business’s fifty day moving average is $17.70 and its 200-day moving average is $20.50.

Invesco ( NYSE:IVZ Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The asset manager reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. Invesco had a return on equity of 13.70% and a net margin of 22.72%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.68 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Invesco will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 10th were paid a dividend of $0.188 per share. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.64%. This is a positive change from Invesco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 9th. Invesco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.32%.

In related news, major shareholder Mm Asset Management Holding Ll acquired 827,590 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $16.08 per share, for a total transaction of $13,307,647.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 80,504,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,294,516,042.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Terry Vacheron acquired 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $17.40 per share, with a total value of $69,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 10,696 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $186,110.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.94% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IVZ. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco in the third quarter worth approximately $107,000. Polianta Ltd increased its holdings in Invesco by 13.5% in the fourth quarter. Polianta Ltd now owns 57,100 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,314,000 after purchasing an additional 6,800 shares in the last quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. increased its holdings in Invesco by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. now owns 38,962 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $897,000 after purchasing an additional 1,790 shares in the last quarter. First National Bank of South Miami increased its holdings in Invesco by 29.3% in the fourth quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 5,319 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 1,204 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its holdings in Invesco by 76.4% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,845 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 1,232 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.53% of the company’s stock.

Invesco Ltd. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to retail clients, institutional clients, high-net worth clients, public entities, corporations, unions, non-profit organizations, endowments, foundations, pension funds, financial institutions, and sovereign wealth funds.

