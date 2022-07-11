Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) Shares Bought by Schnieders Capital Management LLC

Schnieders Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 15.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,080 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,580 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ Trust makes up about 1.0% of Schnieders Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Schnieders Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $4,379,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE acquired a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. William Allan LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Aquire Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Syverson Strege & Co purchased a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. 42.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

QQQ traded down $6.85 on Monday, hitting $288.50. The company had a trading volume of 1,263,513 shares, compared to its average volume of 78,232,344. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 1 year low of $269.28 and a 1 year high of $408.71. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $295.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $333.71.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 22nd will be issued a $0.527 dividend. This is a positive change from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $2.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 21st.

About Invesco QQQ Trust

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

