Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:EWRE) Shares Sold by Fortem Financial Group LLC

Fortem Financial Group LLC lowered its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:EWRE – Get Rating) by 26.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 77,049 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,107 shares during the period. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Real Estate ETF makes up about 1.4% of Fortem Financial Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Fortem Financial Group LLC owned approximately 1.77% of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Real Estate ETF worth $3,122,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Real Estate ETF during the 4th quarter worth $183,000. Atlas Brown Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Real Estate ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $218,000. Walker Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Real Estate ETF during the first quarter valued at about $300,000. Kaizen Financial Strategies grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Real Estate ETF by 16.9% during the fourth quarter. Kaizen Financial Strategies now owns 17,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $731,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Real Estate ETF by 57.5% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 17,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $746,000 after acquiring an additional 6,448 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of EWRE stock traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $33.77. 275 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 59,105. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.18. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Real Estate ETF has a one year low of $31.88 and a one year high of $42.72.

