Investment Analysts’ Upgrades for July 11th (AER, AZN, BAH, BNED, CASY, CCL, CSTE, GATX, HSIC, MWA)

Investment Analysts’ upgrades for Monday, July 11th:
AerCap (NYSE:AER) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.
AstraZeneca (NYSE:AZN) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.
Barnes & Noble Education (NYSE:BNED) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.
Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.
Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com to a sell rating.
Caesarstone (NASDAQ:CSTE) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.
GATX (NYSE:GATX) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.
Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.
Mueller Water Products (NYSE:MWA) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.
Xenon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XENE) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.
Receive News & Ratings for AerCap Holdings Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AerCap Holdings and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.