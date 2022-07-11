Investment Analysts’ Upgrades for July 11th (AER, AZN, BAH, BNED, CASY, CCL, CSTE, GATX, HSIC, MWA)

Investment Analysts’ upgrades for Monday, July 11th:

AerCap (NYSE:AER) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

AstraZeneca (NYSE:AZN) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH)

was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Barnes & Noble Education (NYSE:BNED) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com to a sell rating.

Caesarstone (NASDAQ:CSTE) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

GATX (NYSE:GATX) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.

Mueller Water Products (NYSE:MWA) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Xenon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XENE) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

