Iowa State Bank Boosts Holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Iowa State Bank raised its holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 9.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 67,001 shares of the cable giant’s stock after buying an additional 5,899 shares during the quarter. Iowa State Bank’s holdings in Comcast were worth $3,137,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. AHL Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Comcast during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Comcast during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Core Alternative Capital grew its holdings in shares of Comcast by 86.9% during the 4th quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 684 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the period. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Comcast during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Emerson Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Comcast during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Institutional investors own 83.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CMCSA traded down $0.71 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $39.25. 122,275 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,358,195. Comcast Co. has a 12-month low of $37.56 and a 12-month high of $61.80. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The company has a market cap of $177.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.89, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.97.

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The cable giant reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $31.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.40 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 15.92% and a net margin of 11.96%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.76 EPS. Research analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 6th will be issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 5th. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.84%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CMCSA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Comcast from $60.00 to $52.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on Comcast in a research report on Friday, July 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. Benchmark cut their target price on Comcast from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Barclays cut their target price on Comcast from $56.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Comcast in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Comcast currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.22.

In other news, CAO Daniel C. Murdock sold 8,929 shares of Comcast stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.50, for a total transaction of $397,340.50. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $80,856.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.11% of the company’s stock.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

