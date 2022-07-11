Iowa State Bank Boosts Stock Position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Iowa State Bank raised its stake in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 89,443 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,211 shares during the period. Emerson Electric makes up 2.0% of Iowa State Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Iowa State Bank’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $8,770,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Spire Wealth Management increased its position in Emerson Electric by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 10,362 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $963,000 after purchasing an additional 725 shares during the period. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC increased its position in Emerson Electric by 30.3% during the 4th quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 8,038 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $747,000 after purchasing an additional 1,869 shares during the period. CAPROCK Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 9,065 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $843,000 after acquiring an additional 598 shares during the period. Courier Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Courier Capital LLC now owns 18,899 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,757,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, TI Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,251,000. 73.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:EMR traded down $0.45 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $80.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,287 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,260,951. The company has a market capitalization of $47.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.41. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $84.59 and a 200-day moving average of $90.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Emerson Electric Co. has a fifty-two week low of $76.77 and a fifty-two week high of $105.99.

Emerson Electric ( NYSE:EMR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.11. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 15.16% and a return on equity of 27.72%. The business had revenue of $4.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.71 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.97 earnings per share. Emerson Electric’s revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th were issued a $0.515 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.57%. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.10%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on EMR shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Emerson Electric from $96.00 to $87.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Barclays cut their target price on Emerson Electric from $87.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Emerson Electric from $101.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Emerson Electric from $114.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on Emerson Electric from $119.00 to $111.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $101.73.

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and residential markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. The company operates through Automation Solutions, and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments.

