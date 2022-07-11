Iowa State Bank Grows Position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG)

Iowa State Bank increased its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG – Get Rating) by 1,611.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 71,582 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 67,400 shares during the period. Iowa State Bank’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $3,976,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. TIAA FSB lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 2.3% during the first quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 37,254,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,067,788,000 after purchasing an additional 838,321 shares during the period. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan increased its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 6,477,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $387,718,000 after buying an additional 146,763 shares in the last quarter. Nationwide Fund Advisors increased its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 8.3% in the first quarter. Nationwide Fund Advisors now owns 6,440,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $357,756,000 after buying an additional 491,276 shares in the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association increased its position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 5,662,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $338,953,000 after purchasing an additional 460,594 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NextCapital Advisers Inc. increased its position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. NextCapital Advisers Inc. now owns 5,376,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,208,000 after purchasing an additional 287,588 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IEMG traded down $1.34 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $47.62. The stock had a trading volume of 239,353 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,180,469. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $47.51 and a 1-year high of $66.19. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $50.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.70.

