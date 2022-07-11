Iowa State Bank Grows Stake in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Iowa State Bank lifted its holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,810 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the quarter. Iowa State Bank’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $4,651,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Schnieders Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC now owns 11,665 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $2,885,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its holdings in McDonald’s by 12.6% in the first quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 410 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Magnolia Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in McDonald’s in the first quarter valued at $4,535,000. Mcdaniel Terry & Co. boosted its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 24.7% during the first quarter. Mcdaniel Terry & Co. now owns 1,424 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $352,000 after buying an additional 282 shares during the period. Finally, Howland Capital Management LLC lifted its position in McDonald’s by 3.7% in the first quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC now owns 2,804 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $694,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. 68.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get McDonald's alerts:

In related news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 5,892 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.23, for a total value of $1,468,463.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 8,187 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,040,446.01. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on MCD shares. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $290.00 to $280.00 in a report on Monday, March 14th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $294.00 to $287.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $280.00 to $273.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $282.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 28th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $280.61.

NYSE MCD traded up $0.23 during trading on Monday, reaching $253.47. 14,217 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,104,950. The firm has a market cap of $187.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.55. McDonald’s Co. has a fifty-two week low of $217.68 and a fifty-two week high of $271.15. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $244.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $248.73.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The fast-food giant reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by $0.10. McDonald’s had a net margin of 29.93% and a negative return on equity of 131.20%. The business had revenue of $5.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.57 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.92 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that McDonald’s Co. will post 9.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 6th were paid a dividend of $1.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 3rd. This represents a $5.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.18%. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is 58.29%.

About McDonald’s (Get Rating)

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, wraps, fries, salads, oatmeal, shakes, desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including biscuit and bagel sandwiches, breakfast burritos, hotcakes, and other sandwiches.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for McDonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McDonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.