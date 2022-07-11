Iowa State Bank Has $310,000 Position in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Iowa State Bank lessened its holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) by 29.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,592 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 676 shares during the period. Iowa State Bank’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $310,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Research Global Investors grew its position in Honeywell International by 48.1% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,137,611 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $654,223,000 after acquiring an additional 1,018,445 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 35.5% in the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,206,716 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $461,694,000 after buying an additional 578,168 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the 4th quarter worth about $114,243,000. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in Honeywell International by 49.4% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 1,507,191 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $314,263,000 after acquiring an additional 498,045 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Honeywell International in the fourth quarter valued at about $94,784,000. 74.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:HON traded up $0.30 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $173.64. 35,619 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,451,067. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $187.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $190.58. Honeywell International Inc. has a 1 year low of $168.96 and a 1 year high of $236.86. The company has a market cap of $118.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.02, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.21.

Honeywell International ( NASDAQ:HON Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The conglomerate reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.05. Honeywell International had a net margin of 15.30% and a return on equity of 30.04%. The firm had revenue of $8.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.92 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th were paid a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.06%.

HON has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $243.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. TheStreet cut Honeywell International from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, April 29th. StockNews.com began coverage on Honeywell International in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $229.00 to $232.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Honeywell International from $203.00 to $183.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $219.92.

In other news, CEO Darius Adamczyk sold 40,000 shares of Honeywell International stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.52, for a total transaction of $7,780,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 165,015 shares in the company, valued at $32,098,717.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.45% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

