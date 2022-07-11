ironSource (NYSE:IS) Price Target Cut to $4.70 by Analysts at Citigroup

ironSource (NYSE:IS – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Citigroup from $5.00 to $4.70 in a report published on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on IS. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of ironSource from $5.00 to $4.75 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 13th. BTIG Research cut shares of ironSource from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, May 13th. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of ironSource in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. They issued an overweight rating and a $3.50 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of ironSource from $6.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of ironSource from $10.00 to $6.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $9.27.

IS stock opened at $2.49 on Thursday. ironSource has a 52 week low of $2.20 and a 52 week high of $13.14. The company has a market capitalization of $2.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 0.90. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $2.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.75.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC lifted its stake in ironSource by 117.3% in the first quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 3,477,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,692,000 after acquiring an additional 1,877,487 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of ironSource by 164.3% in the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 73,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,000 after buying an additional 45,973 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ironSource by 115.7% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 12,146 shares during the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. lifted its stake in shares of ironSource by 142.2% in the first quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 5,663,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,186,000 after buying an additional 3,325,759 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its stake in shares of ironSource by 1,118.6% in the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 216,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,036,000 after buying an additional 198,291 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.99% of the company’s stock.

ironSource Ltd. operates a business platform for app developers and telecom operators in Israel and internationally. The company's platforms include Sonic solution suite that supports developers to launch, monetize, and scale their apps and games by providing solutions for app discovery, user growth, content monetization, analytics, and publishing; and Aura solution suite, which allows telecom operators to enrich the device experience by creating new engagement touchpoints that deliver relevant content for their users across the entire lifecycle of the device.

