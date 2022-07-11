iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB) Shares Sold by HHM Wealth Advisors LLC

HHM Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB – Get Rating) by 8.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 63,640 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,594 shares during the period. iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF accounts for about 0.7% of HHM Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest holding. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF were worth $3,084,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 371.4% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 858 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 676 shares during the period. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 122.2% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the period. Finally, Citizens National Bank Trust Department purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $50,000.

Get iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of ISTB traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $47.38. The stock had a trading volume of 700 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,153,312. iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $46.76 and a 12-month high of $51.38. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.60.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 5th were issued a $0.075 dividend. This is an increase from iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 1st.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ISTB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.