iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOR) Shares Acquired by Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC

Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOR – Get Rating) by 21.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,448 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,865 shares during the period. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF were worth $888,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AOR. Financial Advantage Inc. raised its position in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 66.8% in the 4th quarter. Financial Advantage Inc. now owns 664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $56,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new stake in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $68,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new stake in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $86,000. Finally, Life Planning Partners Inc purchased a new stake in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $97,000.

Shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF stock opened at $48.00 on Monday. iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF has a one year low of $46.87 and a one year high of $57.82. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $49.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $52.41.

iShares Growth Allocation ETF, formerly iShares S&P Growth Allocation Fund (the Fund), is an open-end management investment company. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Target Risk Growth Index (the Growth Allocation Index). The Growth Allocation Index seeks to measure the performance of an asset allocation strategy targeted to a growth-focused risk profile.

