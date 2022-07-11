iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) Shares Acquired by Security Financial Services INC.

Security Financial Services INC. grew its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Get Rating) by 110.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 39,716 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 20,825 shares during the quarter. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF accounts for about 1.3% of Security Financial Services INC.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Security Financial Services INC.’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $4,254,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AGG. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 213.9% during the first quarter. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. now owns 248 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. TFC Financial Management acquired a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Leverty Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. 82.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AGG stock traded up $0.60 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $101.83. 72,950 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,444,516. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $102.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $106.54. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $98.86 and a fifty-two week high of $116.83.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

