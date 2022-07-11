iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) Shares Sold by Demars Financial Group LLC

Demars Financial Group LLC cut its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Get Rating) by 82.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,454 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,855 shares during the period. Demars Financial Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $263,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 213.9% during the first quarter. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. now owns 248 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. TFC Financial Management acquired a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Leverty Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.41% of the company’s stock.

NYSEARCA:AGG traded up $0.60 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $101.83. 72,950 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,444,516. The business has a 50-day moving average of $102.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $106.54. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $98.86 and a twelve month high of $116.83.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

