iShares Global Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:RXI) Shares Down 2.9%

Shares of iShares Global Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:RXI – Get Rating) dropped 2.9% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $128.32 and last traded at $128.40. Approximately 34,430 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 31% from the average daily volume of 50,234 shares. The stock had previously closed at $132.23.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $132.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $149.64.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in iShares Global Consumer Discretionary ETF by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 1,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Global Consumer Discretionary ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in iShares Global Consumer Discretionary ETF by 21.4% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $333,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. Vista Capital Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Global Consumer Discretionary ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $280,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in iShares Global Consumer Discretionary ETF by 1,233.3% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $395,000 after acquiring an additional 2,035 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Global Consumer Discretionary ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Consumer Discretionary Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P Global 1200 Consumer Discretionary Sector Index (the Index).

